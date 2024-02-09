Kanye West cut off at listening party after declaring himself an "antisemite"

Chicago, Illinois - Kanye West got the axe on his own live stream of a listening party for his new album, Vultures.

Kanye West's listening party live stream was cut off after the artist proudly rapped about being an antisemite. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The controversial 46-year-old rapper hosted a party at Chicago's United Center on Thursday in honor of the new album, which is a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.

Kanye performed each of Vultures tracks while wearing his Jason Voorhees mask, a favorite of his in recent weeks.

But the event hit a snag – on the digital end, that is – as once Ye rapped the line, "And I'm still crazy, bipolar, antisemite / And I'm still the king," the official live stream hosted on Veeps saw its visuals and audio quickly cut, per TMZ.

While the move is not thought to be a mere coincidence, it's unclear whether the streaming platform had an agreement with the Yeezy founder to cut out any offensive content.

Vultures, which has been delayed multiple times, did not arrive on streaming platforms on Friday as expected, and it doesn't look promising that the record will ever be formally released at this point.