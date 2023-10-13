Kanye West's big plans for comeback in Italy reportedly dashed

Reggio Emilia, Italy - Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have spent the past few months in Italy, leaving fans and critics wondering "Why?" – well, it turns out a comeback might have been on the cards.

New reports suggest that controversial rapper Kanye West has been spending time in Italy as he plans his big comeback to music. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Ye, who tanked his own career after going on a series of public antisemitic rants, has been working on his big comeback to music.

According to Forbes, rumor has it that West has been putting together a giant concert at Campovolo Arena planned for Friday, October 20.

He has also been spending a lot of time in a recording studio in Milan, and may drop what many believe will be a new album on the day of the concert.

However, on Friday morning, a TikTok post from a worker at the stadium that has been giving constant updates about their work on the event shared that the concert had been canceled, citing timing issues.

This information comes as he and Censori have constantly made headlines during their trip for their bizarre outfits and questionable behavior.