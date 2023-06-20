Kanye West's rejected HBO TV show pilot leaked online

New York, New York - A scrapped TV pilot from Kanye "Ye" West has leaked online about 16 years after it was originally abandoned by HBO.

The pilot episode of Kanye West's scrapped HBO series from 2007 has leaked online. © ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 28-minute episode was originally made in 2007, around the time the 46-year-old rapper dropped his acclaimed album Graduation.

In the comedy series titled A Little Inappropriate, West plays a fictionalized version of himself and is joined by actors JB Smoove, Wyatt Cenac, Kym Whitley, and more.

The pilot, which drew inspiration from Curb Your Enthusiasm, sees Ye navigating a myriad of bizarre events, including an awkward meeting with a child from the Make-a-Wish foundation, where he wears a fully zipped-up BAPE Tiger hoodie to conceal his bad breath.

A Little Inappropriate failed to get off the ground after making the pilot, with director Larry Charles saying at the time, "It was really good, but again I think it was too hardcore for HBO."

On Monday, a YouTube channel uploaded the full pilot, revealing in the caption that the footage had been on the director's Vimeo account before it went private.