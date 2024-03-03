Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori ditches scandalous fits amid Paris Fashion Week - almost

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori has finally censored her outfits, as the Yeezy designer was seen fully-clothed for the first time in recent memory.

By Elyse Johnson

Paris, France - Kanye West's wifey Bianca Censori has apparently traded in her scantily clad fashion for a more appropriate look – almost

Kayne "Ye" West and his wifey Bianca Censori were photographed leaving the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Paris on Saturday (l.).
Kayne "Ye" West and his wifey Bianca Censori were photographed leaving the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Paris on Saturday (l.).  © Collage: Screenshot/X/ye_world_ & IMAGO / Bestimage

On Saturday, the 29-year-old Yeezy designer opted for more covered-up clothing than she's been recently seen in during her latest outing with the 46-year-old hip-hop mogul during Paris Fashion Week.

The alleged spouses were photographed leaving the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Paris with Ye rocking an all-black fit of sweats, a hoodie, and a leather Balenciaga jacket. (Curiously, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was spotted at the Balenciaga runway show in the same city on Sunday

Meanwhile, his wifey sported a cozy long-sleeved purple shirt with opaque black tights, and no skirt. She paired the look with a large black tote, tiny heels, and styled her brunette locks into a slicked-back bun.

The fit follows Censori's recent scandalous looks, including another NSFW attire from earlier this week when Mrs. West went commando in a pair of sheer black tights. Her latest set of tights appeared to be less see through.

Censori's family is reportedly "mortified" over her X-rated fashion. Per a new story from the Daily Mail on Friday, her father Leo wants to "confront" Ye for pushing his daughter away from her family and turning her into a "trashy commodity."

Perhaps Censori got the memo from her dad and decided to tone down her fits? Stay tuned to find out!

