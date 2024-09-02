Shocking new proof emerges that Kanye may be controlling the life of "Stepford wife" Bianca Censori

Australia - If you think Kanye "Ye" West and Bianca Censori's relationship seems strange on the outside, a source claims it's actually a "horrifying situation" on the inside... and now there appears to be some proof to back this up.

A source claims that rapper Kanye West (l.) is controlling his wife Bianca Censori's (r.) life, such as what she wears, eats, drinks, and who she speaks with. © IMAGO / Bestimage

Per leaked security footage posted to TikTok from College Dropout Burger in Australia, there is now proof that Bianca dresses completely differently when she's away from Kanye's influence.

The architect can be seen sporting an oversized and cozy-looking sweatshirt and sweatpants instead of her usual revealing ensembles – looks that Kanye allegedly insists upon.

An insider recently told In Touch that things are "a lot more twisted" than they appear, as their marriage is "at a point where Ye now exerts total control over Bianca's life."

West allegedly controls what she eats and drinks, controls who she speaks to, and even sets her bedtime.

The source explained how he picks out the risqué outfits she has become known for wearing while seen with him, and "makes her parade around for the camera so he can videotape her from every angle."

"He's turned her into his ultimate Stepford wife," the insider continued. "She seems dead behind the eyes."

They added that "it's hard to imagine she won't come to her senses, [as] people in her life are desperate to help her break free and are pushing hard to wake her up and get her out of this horrifying situation."

Since the couple's secret wedding last year, West – who has a well-known history of mental illness – has faced similar accusations of controlling and manipulative behavior.