Kanye West's new porn studio sparks concern for wife Bianca Censori

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has officially opened his first pornography studio , and his in-laws are anything but thrilled about it.

Kanye West (l.) is said to have sparked concern among Bianca Censori's family with his new porn studio. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The 46-year-old rapper and wife Bianca Censori have been married since December 2022, and while her parents have never been big fans of Ye, his latest project has only made things worse.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, an insider claimed that Bianca's family is concerned Kanye will use her to "promote sexual indecency" under the new business.

The family had been prepared to look past the Yeezy designer's antisemitic comments and controversial behavior, but the porn studio was the straw that broke the camel's back.

The 29-year-old's parents reportedly don't understand how she could become involved with the adult film world, with the source adding, "With two feminist sisters and an equally feminist mother, it is hard to rationalize or accept her involvement in this new venture."



Recently, however, reports have emerged calling the state of the pair's marriage into question, with insiders alleging that Kanye's interest in the porn industry is causing Bianca to "freak out."