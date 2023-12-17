Socks or shoes? Kanye West gets slammed for bizarre new Yeezys

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West got dragged by his followers after debuting his new pricey fashion drop.

Kanye West introduced his newest shoe wear, YZY POD, that received backlash from fans due to its price. © IMAGO / Bestimage

On Friday, the 46-year-old controversial rapper gave Gold Digger vibes when he introduced his latest Yeezy shoe design, that wasn't really a shoe.

Ye posted a screenshot that described the new creation on X, which read, "YEEZY debuts the foldable future of footwear, YZY POD."

"Our first product since liberation from Adidas goes on presale today, $200 at yeezy.com. Accept no limitations."

The Donda artist also shared the link to the expensive footwear, which only comes in sizes 1, 2, and 3.

But the announcement wasn't well-received by followers, with one user commenting under the thread, "$200 for some tall socks?"



Another fan wrote, "@kanyewest we love you for music, not socks. Whens the next drop of fresh beats?"

The new Yeezys come after Adidas cut ties with the Hurricane rapper in October 2022 following his antisemitic tirades.