Ye claimed that "Jewish masters" are controlling the Kardashian clan, according to new lawsuit

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West frequently told employees that Jewish people were controlling the family of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian , according to a new lawsuit filed in California on Thursday.

A new lawsuit accuses Kanye "Ye" West (r.) of claiming that Jewish people "controlled" his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. © Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

The musician and entrepreneur – now formally known as Ye – faces a litany of legal claims from former employees who accuse him of abusive and sometimes bizarre behavior.

In the latest filing, Murphy Aficionado, who worked for Ye for nine months between 2022 and 2023, said life at his Yeezy brand and Donda Academy school was a "nightmare."

"During Aficionado's employment, Ye's anti-Semitic tirades and conspiracies were a daily occurrence," the suit says.

"Often, these outbursts involved how Jews controlled the Kardashians. Other times, Ye recounted how Jews were going after him and his money."

"They froze my bank account. The Jews got Kim and my kids… The Jews convinced Kim. She has Jewish masters," West said, according to the suit.

Ye (47) was married to Kim Kardashian for eight years.

The couple, who have four children, divorced in 2022 in an increasingly acrimonious split, despite her earlier defending him and calling for understanding while he grappled with mental health issues.