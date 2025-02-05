Karla Sofía Gascón scandal deepens as Netflix scrambles to adjust Oscars campaign

Los Angeles, California - Netflix is scrambling to distance itself from Karla Sofía Gascón, the star of Emilia Perez, as it dropped the star from its high-profile Oscars campaign over her racist and Islamophobic social media posts.

Images of Gascón, who made history as the first openly trans acting nominee in Academy Awards history, had adorned posters, billboards, and advertisements for the musical, which earned 13 Oscar nods – more than any other movie this year.

But that campaign has abruptly changed tack, after old social media posts were uncovered and widely shared last week in which the 52-year-old called Islam "an infection" and "deeply disgusting."

Gascón also denigrated or mocked wide-ranging subjects, including diversity efforts, China, and George Floyd, the Black man whose 2020 killing by police spurred massive protests.

The Spanish star initially apologized in a statement issued via Netflix and deactivated her account on X, but soon reversed course by defending herself publicly.

She told CNN she is "not a racist" and will not withdraw from Oscar contention, and blamed "cancel culture" in an Instagram post.