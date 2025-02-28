Oscars 2025: How to watch and where to stream the Best Picture award nominees

Ten movies are competing for Best Picture at the 2025 Academy Awards. Here's how you can watch and stream each Oscar-nominated flick!

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood's biggest night is quickly approaching, and ten movies have scored the coveted honor of competing for the top prize at the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

Ten movies have scored the coveted honor of competing for the top prize at the 97th Annual Academy Awards. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & Picturelux The 2025 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, with the musical-drama Emilia Pérez dominating the field with 13 total nominations. Among the other notable honorees are Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, papal drama Conclave, historical epic The Brutalist, and more. If you're looking to study up before the big night, read on to learn how to watch or stream each flick competing for Best Picture.

How to stream Anora

Anora stars Mikey Madison (r.) as a 23-year-old sex worker who finds an unexpected Prince Charming in the son of a Russian oligarch. © IMAGO / Picturelux The latest offering from The Florida Project director Sean Baker, Anora follows the titular character – a 23-year-old sex worker – as she finds an unexpected Prince Charming in the son of a Russian oligarch. But the love story quickly turns out to be too good to be true as his parents come crashing in to urge them to seek an annulment. Anora has earned six total nominations at the 2025 Oscars, including Best Director, Best Actress (Mikey Madison), and Best Supporting Actor (Yura Borisov). Anora is still playing in theaters and can be purchased or rented via Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more.

How to stream The Brutalist

The Brutalist has been nominated in 10 categories at the Oscars, including Best Picture. © A24 Clocking in at more than three and a half hours, The Brutalist is a true epic centering on Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor László Tóth (Adrien Brody), who has emigrated to the US. Tóth, an architect, settles in Pennsylvania, where he is awarded the chance to catapult his career thanks to a wealthy client. The Brutalist has been nominated in 10 categories at the Oscars, including Best Director and acting nods for Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce. The Brutalist is available to watch exclusively in theaters.

How to stream A Complete Unknown

Timothée Chalamet (r.) leads A Complete Unknown, a biopic about music icon Bob Dylan's transition to electric instruments. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures Timothée Chalamet takes the reigns as music icon Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold. The biopic focuses primarily on Dylan's transition to electric instruments, culminating in his controversial performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. A Complete Unknown has racked up eight nominations at the 2025 Oscars, including honors for Chalamet, Edward Norton (Pete Seeger), and Monica Barbaro (Joan Baez). A Complete Unknown is now playing exclusively in theaters.

How to stream Conclave

Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Lawrence, who is overseeing a conclave to select the next Pope. © IMAGO / Landmark Media Political thriller Conclave sees Ralph Fiennes portray Cardinal Lawrence, who is overseeing a conclave to select the next Pope. Amid the tense election, long-hidden secrets and scandals jeopardize the candidacy of several cardinals and throw the entire selection process into disarray. The film will compete in eight Oscar categories, with Fiennes earning a nod for Best Actor. Conclave is now streaming on Peacock.

How to stream Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two is the sequel to 2021's sci-fi epic Dune. © IMAGO / Landmark Media Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return for more sci-fi action in the epic Dune: Part Two. The sequel follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he leads a high-stakes war against House Harkonnen.

Dune: Part Two is up for eight Oscars this year – though the actors and director Denis Villeneuve were notably snubbed. Dune: Part Two can be streamed on Max and Netflix.

How to stream Emilia Pérez

Emilia Pérez is the most-nominated film at the 2025 Oscars. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures The most-nominated film at the 2025 ceremony, Emilia Pérez is the genre-defying story of a Mexican cartel leader who enlists the help of a lawyer to seek gender reassignment surgery. Starring Best Actress nominee Karla Sofía Gascón as the titular character, the movie also features acclaimed performances by Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez. Emilia Pérez's success hasn't come without controversy, though, as it has been heavily criticized for its depictions of transgender people and was panned in Mexico for featuring negative stereotypes and flawed Spanish dialogue. Emilia Pérez and Netflix's Oscar chances took a huge blow after Gascón's racist Tweet scandal made waves, however, so don't get your hopes up. Emilia Pérez is available for streaming on Netflix.

How to stream I'm Still Here

I'm Still Here is based on the memoir of Marcelo Rubens Paiva. © Sony Pictures Classics Based on the memoir of Marcelo Rubens Paiva, I'm Still Here follows activist Eunice Paiva (Fernanda Torres), who attempts to pick up the pieces of her husband's forced disappearance amid the military dictatorship in Brazil. The movie has racked up three nominations, including Best International Feature Film and a Best Actress nod for Torres, who won big at the Golden Globes. I'm Still Here is playing exclusively in theaters.

How to stream Nickel Boys

Nickel Boys was inspired by a real-life abusive reform school in Florida. © MGM Studios Nickel Boys stars Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson as two students at an abusive reform school, inspired by the real-life Florida School for Boys, in the Jim Crow South. The movie, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, takes a unique first-person point of view as it tells the boys' heart-wrenching story of survival. Along with its Best Picture nod, Nickel Boys is up for Best Adapted Screenplay. Nickel Boys is currently only available in theaters but is expected to hit Prime Video for streaming.

How to stream The Substance

Demi Moore won a Golden Globe for her performance as Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance. © IMAGO / Landmark Media In The Substance, Demi Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a Hollywood star fading from the spotlight. When Elisabeth is fired for being "too old" to star in her aerobics show, she turns to the Substance – a black-market drug promising a younger and more beautiful version of herself. This results in a second self called Sue (Margaret Qualley), who quickly becomes a hit with Elisabeth's production team. But the Substance proves to have unexpected – and rather horrifying – side effects as Elisabeth and Sue learn how to "respect the balance." The Substance is still playing in select theaters and can be streamed via MUBI.

How to stream Wicked

In Wicked, Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, a witch made an outcast by her green skin.. © IMAGO / Landmark Media In this sprawling adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked, Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, a witch made an outcast by her green skin. At Shiz Universty, Elphaba unexpectedly becomes roommates with Galinda (Ariana Grande), who proves to be powerful force for change in her life. Wicked, which only covers the first act of the Wizard of Oz prequel, is up for 10 awards at the 2025 Oscars.