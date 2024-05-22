Katy Perry calls Ariana Grande "best singer of our generation" before leaving American Idol

Los Angeles, California - Katy Perry just paid Ariana Grande a serious compliment before taking her last bow as an American Idol judge after seven seasons.

Katy Perry (l.) just gave a serious compliment to Ariana Grande (r.) before taking her last bow as an American Idol judge after seven seasons. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While speaking to EXTRA about American Idol's season 22 winner Abi Carter, the Teenage Dream singer said that Abi's "voice is unlike anything I've heard in pop music."

She continued, "The last time I said that I said that about Ariana Grande when she went on The Ellen [DeGeneres] Show."



But wait – it gets better!

"I was like, 'Oh, this girl is the best singer of our generation.' So, I don't say that lightly," Katy recalled saying of the eternal sunshine artist.

The Wide Awake songstress was honored with a medley of her greatest hits, including Teenage Dream, Dark Horse, and California Girls, on Sunday's three-hour American Idol season finale.

Katy announced her departure from the show in February and plans on heading over to Brazil for the Rock in Rio music festival in the fall.

Signs also point to a possible new album in the works for the pop star!