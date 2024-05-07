Katy Perry fools internet with fake AI photos from 2024 Met Gala

New York, New York - Katy Perry said that even her own mother was fooled by AI-generated fake images she posted on Tuesday of herself pretending to attend the Met Gala in New York.

"Couldn't make it to the MET, I had to work," the Firework singer cheekily wrote to her 207 million followers on Instagram.



But two photos in the photo carousel appear to show Katy on the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum, which hosted the glitziest fashion night of the year on Monday.

One showed the singer wearing a huge floral dress, while a second snap showed her in a warrior-style bronze bustier with a grass petticoat.

She put her location as Metaverse, but many not-so-attentive fans failed to pick up on the fact that Perry was not actually present at the Gala.

The images even fooled Katy Perry's own mother!

Katy shared an exchange in which her mom wrote, "Didn't know you went to the Met."

The singer responded, "lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!"