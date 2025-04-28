Katy Perry gets apology from Lily Allen over "mean" Blue Origin comments

London, UK - Lily Allen is setting the record straight with a heartfelt apology to pop icon Katy Perry !

Lily Allen (r.) issued an apology to Katy Perry for comments about her Blue Origin space trip. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & ZUMA Press Wire

The 39-year-old singer got candid on the Monday episode of her Miss Me? podcast.

According to Us Weekly, she expressed regret for her earlier remarks about Katy's involvement in the Blue Origin space flight.

"I would actually like to apologize for being mean about Katy Perry last week," Lily said, reflecting on her "internalized misogyny" that led to the comments.

"There was actually no need for me to bring her name into it."

She admitted she's been thinking about her words a lot since her initial critique, and feels it was "completely unnecessary to pile on with her."

The drama started earlier this month when the Smile singer questioned the purpose of Katy's 11-minute foray in space alongside an all-female crew, which included CBS Mornings host Gayle King and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

"I would have been hurt if it had been me and someone in my industry used me and my name," she concluded on her podcast.