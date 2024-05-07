Met Gala showcases darkness and light as Zendaya leads the way at stunning event

New York, New York - From a hummingbird perched delicately on Zendaya 's neck to Bad Bunny's Tudor-inspired hat and shoes resembling cloven hooves, the hosts set the tone at the 2024 Met Gala in New York!

Zendaya led the way at the 2024 Met Gala, with a stunning black dress that showcased the event's theme: The Garden of Time. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Florals, animals, and vintage couture abounded at this year's extravaganza, which had The Garden of Time as a dress code – drawing inspiration from the 1962 short story of the same name written by J.G. Ballard.

In essence, it is about the ephemeral nature of beauty – perhaps a weighty theme to press on the luminaries attending this year's gala.

For sheer drama, co-host Zendaya dominated the green and cream carpet in her first appearance at the Met Gala since 2019.

The 27-year-old star made a highly-anticipated appearance early on wreathed in jewel-toned lame, organza and satin designed by John Galliano, with vines crawling up her duchess corset and arms – and what appeared to be a hummingbird nestled into her neck.

Hours later she made a surprise second appearance, this time in dramatic, Mexican Gothic-inspired black, her two outfits bookending the fashion parade and underscoring the transience of beauty.