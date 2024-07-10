Katy Perry fans rejoice over new album reveal after four year hiatus!

Los Angeles, California - Katy Perry has announced a new album after four years of hiatus from the music business. With her lead single Woman's World dropping on Thursday, it's safe to say that big things are going down in the Katy-verse!

With her lead single Woman's World dropping on Thursday and a new album on the way, it's safe to say that big things are going down in the Katy Perry-verse! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@katyperry

A month ago, the Firework singer teased that she was "pregnant" with a new album, and now Katy's much-anticipated sixth record is finally on its way!



On Wednesday, Katy Perry finally told the world that a dance-pop album called 143 is arriving on September 20.

143 is a slang code for "I love you," with usage reportedly dating back to the early 20th century.

Her last album release was 2020's Smile, and the singer's aesthetic has changed things up once again – a hallmark of the modern Taylor Swift "eras" phenomenon.

The latest branding sees Katy in a sexy sci-fi spacesuit, though her new music video for Women's World is more retro-inspired with a clear Rosie the Riveter influence.