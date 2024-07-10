Katy Perry fans rejoice over new album reveal after four year hiatus!
Los Angeles, California - Katy Perry has announced a new album after four years of hiatus from the music business. With her lead single Woman's World dropping on Thursday, it's safe to say that big things are going down in the Katy-verse!
A month ago, the Firework singer teased that she was "pregnant" with a new album, and now Katy's much-anticipated sixth record is finally on its way!
On Wednesday, Katy Perry finally told the world that a dance-pop album called 143 is arriving on September 20.
143 is a slang code for "I love you," with usage reportedly dating back to the early 20th century.
Her last album release was 2020's Smile, and the singer's aesthetic has changed things up once again – a hallmark of the modern Taylor Swift "eras" phenomenon.
The latest branding sees Katy in a sexy sci-fi spacesuit, though her new music video for Women's World is more retro-inspired with a clear Rosie the Riveter influence.
Katy Perry courts a comeback – and controversy
Women's World and the song's music video are coming on Thursday, although the rollout has not been without controversy.
The internet finds the collaboration with Dr. Luke, whom fellow pop star Kesha has accused of sexual assault, on a would-be women's empowerment anthem to be bitterly ironic, and the consensus is that the whole thing was done in poor taste.
"I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message," the recently retired American Idol judge explained in a statement. Will you be giving her new record a listen?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@katyperry