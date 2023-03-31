Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spice up dating rumors with more PDA!

Los Angeles, California - It appears that Kendall Jenner isn't doing much to settle the dating rumors around her and rapper Bad Bunny.

Kendall Jenner (r) and Bad Bunny ramp up the dating rumors with more PDA! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner & ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Taking a page out of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's book, the stars were reportedly spotted having a heavy make-out session.

Color us shocked!

On Wednesday night, per US Weekly, the 27-year-old model and the 29-year-old rapper were caught "openly kissing" following a date night at Sushi Fumi.

An insider spilled to the outlet that the rumored lovebirds were "being very affectionate" as they enjoyed their meals.

Kenny and Mr. Bunny's latest tongue-filled date comes on the heels of their previous outings where the two were seen getting handsy despite not publicly confirming – or denying - their romance.

The dating rumors first began in February when The Kardashians star was spotted smooching the Tití Me Preguntó artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Following this, the two had a low-key double date with Kendall's besties Hailey and Justin Bieber before they were again spotted hanging out with Kylie Jenner.



Does this mean Kylie approves of her sister's new supposed relationship?