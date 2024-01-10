Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber get in trouble with the police!

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner got pulled over by Beverly Hills police on Tuesday – with Hailey Bieber in the passenger seat!

I don't know if a Pepsi is gonna fix this one, Kenny.

The 818 Tequila founder was pictured flashing a smile to a police officer from behind the wheel of her $200,000 Mercedes-Benz near the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the model was "cited for running through a stop sign."

After receiving a ticket, however, the besties were able to get a move on, and both seemed in good spirits throughout and after the interaction!

This isn't the first time that the Kardashians star has been pulled over by police, as she was also stopped in 2014 for allegedly forgetting to put her headlights on after dark.



Back in 2020, Kendall also implied to Ellen that she had a lot of traffic tickets under her (seat) belt.

"I've gotten a few," she told Ellen coyly, adding that she can usually "get out of them" by mentioning her famous family.