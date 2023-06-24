Kendall Jenner defends hilarious viral cucumber-cutting fail

Los Angeles, California - After a video of Kendall Jenner awkwardly attempting to cut a cucumber went viral, the reality star is getting the last laugh.

Kendall Jenner has many talents - cutting cucumbers is not one of them. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The hilarious moment occurred during season 2 of The Kardashians, which first aired in 2022.

In the viral scene, Kendall is in the kitchen with her mother, Kris, and decides to prepare a snack for herself - without any help from the family chef.



"I'm making it myself," she proudly announced. "It's easy."

However, what she subsequently did with the knife did not look quite so simple.

She began to cut the vegetable with only one hand before crossing her arms to slice it - a bizarre sight that went viral online after the episode aired.

A year later, the 27-year-old admitted to the Wall Street Journal that she can't help but laugh at herself about the faux pas.