Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber rock out at Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet concert in LA

Inglewood, California - Kendall Jenner joined Hailey Bieber for an epic girls' night out at Sabrina Carpenter 's LA concert stop!

Kendall Jenner (l.) and Hailey Bieber (r.) enjoyed a girls' night out at Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet concert. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kendalljenner & @haileybieber

The longtime besties had a ladies' night on Sunday at the 25-year-old's Inglewood set amid her Short n' Sweet tour.

Kenny and Hailey each dropped footage from the concert via their Instagram Stories, which also highlighted their respective fits for the night out.

The new mom, who welcomed her son Jack Blues with hubby Justin Bieber two months ago, rocked a lace top, a cropped jacket, and blue jeans while the Kardashians star flaunted her frame in an all-leather look.

The pair dropped glimpses of Sabrina serenading the crowd, multiple mirror selfies, plus a group video that also featured pals Devon Carlson and Justine Skye.