Sabrina Carpenter concertgoers get urinated on at her sold-out show!

San Francisco, California - During Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n' Sweet concert in San Francisco on Saturday, a fan in the audience reportedly urinated heavily on the floor and even on other concertgoers! At least people seemed to have a pretty good sense of humor about it...

"Imagine you are just patiently waiting for sweet baby angel Sabrina to come out on stage when all of [a] sudden... A random girl squats down, takes off her underwear and pees all over the floor," reads the onscreen text of a viral video from concertgoer @allisonsuarezmiranda.

"New Juno position unlocked," joked one commenter as another quoted the song's lyrics and wrote, "'Have you ever tried this one.'"

"WHY WAS IT SO MUCH," asked another.

"She was squatting there for a while. We thought it was because she was tired so we didn't think anything of it at first," wrote the video's poster.

Photos quickly went viral of concertgoers smiling and posing with messages on their cell phones reading, "I got peed on in the pit to see Sabrina."