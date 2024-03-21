Kendall Jenner channels old Hollywood in chic off-the-shoulder gown

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner donned yet another fashionable fit that's perfect for date night or an evening out with the girls!

Kendall Jenner channeled old Hollywood in a glamorous, off-the-shoulder black dress. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

Spring is finally here, and while darker hues aren't usually the vibe during the warmer days, black will never be out of season!

That being said, on Wednesday, the 28-year-old supermodel dropped another chic option for those looking to rock a classy yet comfy fit from the site FRWD.

The Instagram posts that Kenny shared featured the reality star exuding old Hollywood glam in a black Khaite dress with slightly ruched off-the-shoulder cuffs.

The 818 Tequila owner posed in the sultry, black-and-white pics on a sofa and accessorized the dress with chunky metallic YSL earrings and a large pair of black sunglasses.

She completed the Elizabeth Taylor-inspired look with a classic, slicked-back bun.

Kendall also recently slayed another all-black fit that was a Maison Margiela leotard with tights and sling-back heels.