Kendall Jenner pours shots in college bar takeover with 818 Tequila

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Kendall Jenner traded in the lavish landscape of Los Angeles for the college bar scene as she kicked off the latest promotions for her liquor brand, 818 Tequila.

Kendall Jenner promoted her 818 Tequila brand with surprise bartending duties at college bars in the south. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Paloma Park - Athens & Screenshot/X/omgilysierra

The 28-year-old reality star brought her tequila to Georgia and Alabama on Tuesday, as reported by USA Today, where she played bartender for the day.

Kendall poured shots and whipped up margaritas with her famous 818 Tequila as fans raided the bars for a chance to meet her – and celebrate Tequila Tuesday, of course.

The multi-millionaire mogul did her college fans quite the favor with her big visit, as the shots ran for just $2, while margaritas were $4.

Her college tour continued on Wednesday, with the supermodel making a splash in the Gainesville, Florida, bar scene.

Kendall launched 818 Tequila in 2021, and the brand's success even landed her on Forbes' 30 under 30 list last November.

She's far from the first in her famous family to hit it big with their own business, as Kim Kardashian's SKIMs and Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics have raked in billions of dollars for each.