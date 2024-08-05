Kendall Jenner compares herself to Hannah Montana and talks "adult things"
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner compared her childhood to the Disney Channel TV series Hannah Montana in her latest interview.
Alexa, play the Hannah Montana theme song, The Best of Both Worlds.
Apparently, the 28-year-old supermodel had the best of both worlds growing up in her famous family.
Kendall explained on a recent episode of the podcast Anything Goes that being in the spotlight at such a young age was similar to Miley Cyrus' character on Hannah Montana.
"It's a little Hannah Montana-y in a way," she told host Emma Chamberlain. "But I didn’t have a disguise, or I didn't have a physical shift."
The 818 Tequila founder shared that she and her famous Kardashian-Jenner siblings went to school "as long as we could" before starting home school.
"So even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started," Kenny explained.
She noted the experience "wasn't always easy" but the family "lived as much of a normal life as, I think, was possible, and I’m so grateful for that."
Kendall Jenner talks doing "adult things" as a kid
The Calvin Klein ambassador first appeared on the Kar-Jenner's first reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she was 10-years-old.
Kendall dished that despite her and her sister Kylie Jenner doing "very adult things at a really young age," including trudging through "internet hate," she's lucky because "it could have been a lot worse."
"I think that Kylie and I, the one thing we had was a lot of stability, a lot of love and a really great support system and really great friends," Kendall concluded. "So it felt like we could remove ourselves a lot of the time and be normal."
As Hannah Montana says, "Mix it all together and you know that it's the best of both worlds!"
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & MICHAEL TRAN / AFP