Kendall Jenner compares herself to Hannah Montana and talks "adult things"

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner compared her childhood to the Disney Channel TV series Hannah Montana in her latest interview.

Kendall Jenner dished on growing up in the limelight and why it was similar to the Disney series, Hannah Montana. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

Alexa, play the Hannah Montana theme song, The Best of Both Worlds.

Apparently, the 28-year-old supermodel had the best of both worlds growing up in her famous family.

Kendall explained on a recent episode of the podcast Anything Goes that being in the spotlight at such a young age was similar to Miley Cyrus' character on Hannah Montana.

"It's a little Hannah Montana-y in a way," she told host Emma Chamberlain. "But I didn’t have a disguise, or I didn't have a physical shift."

The 818 Tequila founder shared that she and her famous Kardashian-Jenner siblings went to school "as long as we could" before starting home school.

"So even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started," Kenny explained.

She noted the experience "wasn't always easy" but the family "lived as much of a normal life as, I think, was possible, and I’m so grateful for that."