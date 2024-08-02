Kendall Jenner opens up about "dark" side of modeling: "Is this all worth it?"

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has gotten candid about the challenging reality of life in the modeling industry as she admits the job has often made her "very lonely."

In Thursday's episode of Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlin, the 28-year-old reality star dished on the difficulties she's faced during her career as a high-profile supermodel.

"I'm not gonna sit here and say that I've had the toughest journey," Kendall said. "I think I've been extremely fortunate."

But the star continued on to explain the "set of challenges" she's faced over the years.

"It is very lonely," Kendall said. "I've had really dark nights where I've been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep because I haven't been home in three months, and I've been pretty much alone the entire time."

The 818 Tequila mogul admitted that missing out on important family events has been especially hard and confessed that, at times, she finds herself wondering, "Is this all worth it?"

Despite the glamorous life put forth by her famous family, Kendall has made it clear that she wants to be as transparent as possible about her mental health struggles to help reduce stigma around the topic.