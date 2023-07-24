Kendall Jenner cruises and catches some waves in teeny bikini

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner proved that she's the most daring of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings with her exciting weekend excursions!

Kendall Jenner caught some waves and cruised in her boat over the weekend. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

O Captain! My Captain!

The 27-year-old supermodel gave more "cool Aunt vibes" in her latest Instagram story, which featured highlights from her recent summer adventure.



Kendall was seen practicing her wakeboarding skills in the clip, where she stated that she was "finally starting to get my carve down."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum looked like quite the pro in the impressive footage, where she also stylishly sported a black-and-white striped string bikini top and matching high-cut bottoms.

Kenny also dropped a clip of herself piloting a boat, which she affectionately referred to as "my lady" in the caption.

Kim Kardashian gave her younger sibling props by calling her "hot" in the comment section, while momager Kris Jenner lovingly wrote, "You amaze me every single day."

The only thing, or should we say person, missing from this perfect excursion is Kendall's rumored boo, rapper Bad Bunny.