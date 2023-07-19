Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny "seem in love" spotted on romantic vacay!

Harrison, Idaho - Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny are said to be getting serious as they recently enjoyed a romantic vacation together.

Kendall Jenner (r) and Bad Bunny are apparently getting closer amid their budding romance. © Collage: IMAGO/ UPI Photo & ABACAPRESS

Bendall seems to be heating up!

According to People, the reported couple were seen getting cozy while enjoying some alone time at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Idaho.

The outlet also claimed things between the 27-year-old model and the 29-year-old Grammy-winner are "getting serious."

Per an insider, who reportedly caught glimpses of the lovebirds during their vacay, the pair looked "really cute" and "so happy" while spending time together and working out at the gym.

"They definitely seem in love, and super serious," the source shared.

"They're really friendly. Kendall is so low key that plenty of guests don't even know who she was."

