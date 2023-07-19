Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny "seem in love" spotted on romantic vacay!
Harrison, Idaho - Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny are said to be getting serious as they recently enjoyed a romantic vacation together.
Bendall seems to be heating up!
According to People, the reported couple were seen getting cozy while enjoying some alone time at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Idaho.
The outlet also claimed things between the 27-year-old model and the 29-year-old Grammy-winner are "getting serious."
Per an insider, who reportedly caught glimpses of the lovebirds during their vacay, the pair looked "really cute" and "so happy" while spending time together and working out at the gym.
"They definitely seem in love, and super serious," the source shared.
"They're really friendly. Kendall is so low key that plenty of guests don't even know who she was."
Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny couple?
While the La Jumpa artist isn't part of Kenny's "starting five" of NBA exes, it appears the rapper has definitely made a lasting impression on the model.
The two started sparking dating rumors in February and have since been seen out-and-out about enjoying each other's company.
They also have sported matching fits on a few occasions.
Kendall and Bunny, whose moniker is Benito Ocasio, haven't outright addressed the relationship.
But this new chatter seems to indicate that this Kendall and Bunny affair may be around for quite a while!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/ UPI Photo & ABACAPRESS