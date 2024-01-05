Kendall Jenner gets cheeky in thong bikini amid Bad Bunny reunion rumors!

Barbados - Kendall Jenner wore an itsy bitsy bikini on her Barbados vacay as rumors fly that she has reunited with Bad Bunny!

Kendall Jenner shared steamy pics from her Barbados vacation. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner

On Thursday, the 28-year-old supermodel brought sexy back in a skimpy swimsuit via her latest Instagram snaps.

Kendall, who's still in Barbados, left little to the imagination in the skin-baring orange bikini that consisted of a micro halter top and a matching high-rise string thong.

The suit featured funky wave prints that went perfectly with the beach backdrop and breathtaking sunset.

She accessorized the look with some classic gold earrings – and little else.

But the pictures aren't the only thing that has everyone talking as gossip site Deuxmoi alleges that Kenny may have been locking lips with her presumed ex!

After it was confirmed that the pair reunited on the tropical island with friends Justin and Hailey Bieber, the outlet's official IG shared a DM blind item claiming that Kendall and Bunny were "making out."