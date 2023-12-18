Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny officially over?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance has officially hit the end of the road after less than a year, evidently confirming swirling split rumors.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - After months of swirling split rumors, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance has officially hit the end of the road.

On Sunday, insiders confirmed to PEOPLE that the 28-year-old reality star has ended her relationship with the 29-year-old rapper.

The stars were last spotted together on a date in October, but Kendall has been flying solo ever since, leading to fan speculation that the two were on the rocks.

Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, kept their romance largely under the radar.

They hard-launched their relationship in October with a joint Gucci campaign, the most official move they made as a couple.

Dating rumors first kicked up in February before the pair were caught indulging in some PDA the following month.

The relationship was Kendall's first since calling things off with NBA star Devin Booker, whom she had an on-again, off-again romance with until November of last year.

While the supermodel's latest love story may have come to an end, her sister Kylie Jenner is still going strong with Timothée Chalamet as she quietly attends his recent movie premieres.

