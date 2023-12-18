Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny officially over?

Los Angeles, California - After months of swirling split rumors, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance has officially hit the end of the road.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reportedly called it quits, bringing an end to their 10-month romance. © Collage: Michael Tran & GIORGIO VIERA / AFP

On Sunday, insiders confirmed to PEOPLE that the 28-year-old reality star has ended her relationship with the 29-year-old rapper.

The stars were last spotted together on a date in October, but Kendall has been flying solo ever since, leading to fan speculation that the two were on the rocks.

Kendall and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, kept their romance largely under the radar.

They hard-launched their relationship in October with a joint Gucci campaign, the most official move they made as a couple.

Dating rumors first kicked up in February before the pair were caught indulging in some PDA the following month.

The relationship was Kendall's first since calling things off with NBA star Devin Booker, whom she had an on-again, off-again romance with until November of last year.