Bad Bunny hits back at backlash over "private" Kendall Jenner romance

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Bad Bunny has revealed why he's choosing to keep his relationship with Kendall Jenner private.

Bad Bunny recently dished on keeping his romance with Kendall Jenner private despite backlash from fans. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/badbunnypr & kendalljenner

The 29-year-old Grammy winner is remaining tight-lipped about his love life, per his Vanity Fair interview published on Tuesday.

Born Benito Ocasio, Bunny has made headlines for dating the 27-year-old supermodel, but he doesn't feel any need to comment on the chatter.

"They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know," the Tití Me Preguntó artist said.

He further explained that he's not interested in "clarifying anything" because he has "no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."

Benito also disagrees with the notion that famous artists "have to put up with it."

"At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don't force you to," he added.

Kendall and the Where She Goes artist have been notoriously private about their relationship, though they've been caught displaying PDA several times.