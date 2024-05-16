Kendall Jenner promotes smoothie collab with Erewhon: "Hailey Bieber is shaking in her boots"

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has been cooking up a special treat for fans with her new Peaches & Cream smoothie collaboration with luxury supermarket chain Erewhon.

Kendall Jenner has been cooking up a special treat for fans with her new Peaches & Cream smoothie collaboration with luxury supermarket chain Erewhon. © Screenshot/Instagram/@erewhon

Kenny announced the partnership with the cult-fav Los Angeles grocery store brand on Wednesday and she's been promoting up a storm on Instagram Stories ever since.



The supermodel also posed in some fun launch event pictures and videos posted to Erewhon's Instagram!

For the launch, Kenny rocked a bright red sweater that color-contrasted beautifully against her new yummy-looking orange smoothie.

The Kardashians star paired the sweater with a classic oversized gray trench coat and black pants.



One of the promo posts from Erewhon showed Kendall making the custom smoothie herself!

She's definitely come a long way from the cucumber incident.

"Hailey Bieber is shaking in her boots," Kendall joked in her Insta Stories, referencing her longtime bestie's viral collaboration with Erewhon for her Strawberry Glaze Skin smoothie last year.

Kendall Jenner's Peaches & Cream smoothie will be available on Erewhon menus through June 14.