Kendall Jenner puts on daring display with sheer top for night out

Santa Monica, California - The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner may have convinced women to ditch their bras this summer with her latest risqué fit!

Kendall Jenner rocked a daring outfit while hitting the town with friends. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While having a girls' night with Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey, the 27-year-old model sported yet another daring outfit.

On Tuesday, the trio was seen headed out for dinner at popular hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

For the occasion, Kenny rocked a sheer brown off-the-shoulder fitted top tucked under a high-waisted brown leather pencil skirt with matching heeled boots.

The reality star choose to go braless for the fun night and paired her sexy fit with a large brown leather clutch and a dark brown manicure.

This is hardly the first time Kendall has ditched a bra for an outing, and it probably won't be the last!