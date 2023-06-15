Kendall Jenner puts on daring display with sheer top for night out

Kendall Jenner isn't afraid of taking risks when it comes to fashion and the model proved this during her night out with Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey.

By Elyse Johnson

Santa Monica, California - The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner may have convinced women to ditch their bras this summer with her latest risqué fit!

Kendall Jenner rocked a daring outfit while hitting the town with friends.
Kendall Jenner rocked a daring outfit while hitting the town with friends.  © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While having a girls' night with Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey, the 27-year-old model sported yet another daring outfit.

On Tuesday, the trio was seen headed out for dinner at popular hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

For the occasion, Kenny rocked a sheer brown off-the-shoulder fitted top tucked under a high-waisted brown leather pencil skirt with matching heeled boots.

Taylor Swift cancels private NYC club membership after date photos leak
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift cancels private NYC club membership after date photos leak

The reality star choose to go braless for the fun night and paired her sexy fit with a large brown leather clutch and a dark brown manicure.

This is hardly the first time Kendall has ditched a bra for an outing, and it probably won't be the last!

Kendall Jenner continues to challenge fashion standards

Earlier this month, Kenny went completely topless while posing on a boat.

The model wore a sheer bust made of tulle fabric and vibrant red flower-petal pasties with a body-hugging black skirt at the bottom.

During her recent vacay, where her rumored boo Bad Bunny may have joined her, Kendall again wore a see-through dress over her skimpy bikini - which left very little to the imagination!

Cover photo: Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on: