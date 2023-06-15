Kendall Jenner puts on daring display with sheer top for night out
Santa Monica, California - The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner may have convinced women to ditch their bras this summer with her latest risqué fit!
While having a girls' night with Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey, the 27-year-old model sported yet another daring outfit.
On Tuesday, the trio was seen headed out for dinner at popular hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
For the occasion, Kenny rocked a sheer brown off-the-shoulder fitted top tucked under a high-waisted brown leather pencil skirt with matching heeled boots.
The reality star choose to go braless for the fun night and paired her sexy fit with a large brown leather clutch and a dark brown manicure.
This is hardly the first time Kendall has ditched a bra for an outing, and it probably won't be the last!
Kendall Jenner continues to challenge fashion standards
Earlier this month, Kenny went completely topless while posing on a boat.
The model wore a sheer bust made of tulle fabric and vibrant red flower-petal pasties with a body-hugging black skirt at the bottom.
During her recent vacay, where her rumored boo Bad Bunny may have joined her, Kendall again wore a see-through dress over her skimpy bikini - which left very little to the imagination!
