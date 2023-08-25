Kendall Jenner sips 818 Tequila with Hailer Bieber in hilarious TikTok

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner had some tequila-filled fun with Hailey Bieber and her other gal pals!

Kendall Jenner (r.) cheers to the weekend with Hailey Bieber and her other gal pals. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kendalljenner

Cheers to the weekend!

In the 818 Tequila mogul's latest TikTok clip, the 27-year-old supermodel set sail with Justin Bieber's wife alongside Lori Harvey and singer Justine Skye on a yacht for Justine's 28th birthday.

Kendall is seen holding up a large eight-shaped bottle while rocking a cream and blue tank top over a green string bikini.

The video was hilariously set to audio from the TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians when Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, gave Kris Jenner a drink in an iconic scene.

"Drink?" Kenny begins, mimicking Scott before each of the girls takes turns playing her mom.

"You know, I'm a little... I would love," Kris says before Scott interjects, "I don't need a whole life story. Just yes or no."

"Yes, a little baby one. Thank you. I was gonna give you a whole thing about how I was so nauseous," the momager continued in the viral sound.