Kendall Jenner sips 818 Tequila with Hailer Bieber in hilarious TikTok

Kendall Jenner set sail with Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye, and Lori Harvey for Skye's 28th birthday while sipping on the model's 818 Tequila brand.

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner had some tequila-filled fun with Hailey Bieber and her other gal pals!

In the 818 Tequila mogul's latest TikTok clip, the 27-year-old supermodel set sail with Justin Bieber's wife alongside Lori Harvey and singer Justine Skye on a yacht for Justine's 28th birthday.

Kendall is seen holding up a large eight-shaped bottle while rocking a cream and blue tank top over a green string bikini.

The video was hilariously set to audio from the TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians when Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, gave Kris Jenner a drink in an iconic scene.

"Drink?" Kenny begins, mimicking Scott before each of the girls takes turns playing her mom.

"You know, I'm a little... I would love," Kris says before Scott interjects, "I don't need a whole life story. Just yes or no."

"Yes, a little baby one. Thank you. I was gonna give you a whole thing about how I was so nauseous," the momager continued in the viral sound.

What better way to celebrate a birthday then with your besties and your very own tequila?

