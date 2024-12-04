Kendall Jenner spills the tea on her 2024 holiday fashion must-haves

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has blessed fans with what she'll be flaunting t his holiday season!

Kendall Jenner dished on her juicy holiday wardrobe for the Christmas season. © IMAGO / Bestimage

On Wednesday, the supermodel dished to Vogue what her holiday wardrobe is looking like this year – and where to grab everything!



Kenny didn't reveal exactly what she'll be wearing at the annual Kar-Jenner Christmas Eve bash, but she did tease, "My holiday style is minimal yet elevated."

The 818 Tequila mogul shared, "I love a classic, chic look during the holiday season, but I'll spice it up with a statement sweater, like the Khaite Marc cashmere cardigan, or a unique accessory, depending on my mood."

Kendall noted that she's also a fan of animal print for the fall/winter and hailed the Alaïa leopard tube dress as a "stunning choice" for any holiday party.

And while the clothing is the meat of any look, the accessories are what really makes it pop!