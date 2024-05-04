Kendall Jenner takes on the F1 Grand Prix in Miami!

Miami, Florida - Kendall Jenner stunned while attending the Sprint Qualifying prior to the F1 Grand Prix this weekend!

Kendall Jenner (c.) is all about the race car life at this year's F1 Grand Prix in Miami. © Giorgio VIERA / AFP

On Friday, the 28-year-old supermodel gave major race car chick vibes while attending the annual racing event.

Kenny was captured rocking a checkered tan and brown dress with spaghetti straps and a keyhole cutout at the bust.

The skirt ended just at the knees, and she paired the look with black loafers.

The Kardashians star styled her hair down while completing the look with a pair of black shades and silver hoop earrings.

Later, the Tommy Hilfiger ambassador sported another fab look – blue jeans, a white button-down shirt, and a black belt to cinch in her waist – from the brand that they couldn't help but share on their official Insta page.

Tommy Hilfiger was probably hyped since they sponsored a car at F1 for the first time!

The 818 Tequilla founder's look seems to be on par with the "French girl" style theme she's been giving lately.