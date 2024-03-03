Kendall Jenner gets "classic American cool" in iconic new campaign

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has made her debut as the newest member of the Tommy Hilfiger crew!

Kendall Jenner is newest star of Tommy Hilfiger's latest campaign. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 28-year-old supermodel is now the new face of the iconic preppy brand. She shared a look at her brand-new campaign Saturday via Instagram.

Kendall starred alongside one of her BFFs, singer Fai Khadra, for the ad, where she donned an all-white chic look with a white cap to match.

More pics from the campaign featured The Kardashians star posing against a convertible while modeling a long trench coat and a polo shirt dress, plus a blazer and cardigan.

Kendall spilled about the fashion company in a new interview: "Tommy makes great classics, reimagined for today. Each year he takes timeless essentials, from the oxford shirt to the blazer and polo, and makes them feel fresh and new."

She added, "I'm so excited to be a part of his journey of the modernizing of classic American cool in this celebration of friendship."