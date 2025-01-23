Kylie and Kendall Jenner's brother Brody spills the tea on their family

Los Angeles, California - Are things still complicated with Kylie and Kendall Jenner 's brother, Brody? The reality star has spilled the tea on their sibling dynamic!

Brody Jenner (l.) shared where he stands with Kylie (r.) and Kendall Jenner. © Collage: ANDREW TOTH & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Hills alum dished on The Viall Files on Wednesday that even though he doesn't see his youngest sisters often, there's no bad blood between them.

Brody told host Nick Viall, "I love 'em all. Love 'em all to death. I just don't see them."

He noted, "We all have a tremendous amount of love for each other, even Kendall and Kylie. It's not their fault, it's not my fault, it's not really anybody's fault.

"It's just, yeah, they don't live that far, but we lived in two different households growing up."

Brody and his dad, Caitlyn Jenner, did have a brief falling out, which reportedly affected his relationship with his sisters and step-sisters.