Kevin Spacey speaks out in response to bombshell sex abuse allegations in upcoming docuseries

Kevin Spacey denied sexual assault and harassment allegations made by 10 men in an upcoming docuseries. © DANIEL LEAL / AFP The two-time Oscar winning star, who has been cleared of sexual assault in trials in the US and Britain, told UK journalist Dan Wootton in an interview posted on social media that he would "no longer be speechless".

A two-part documentary, Spacey Unmasked, is to be aired in the UK on Monday and Tuesday. In it, 10 men not involved in the UK court case involving Spacey accuse him of behaving inappropriately towards them. Royals Kate Middleton releases new birthday snap of Princess Charlotte The alleged incidents took place between 1976 and 2013 and "relate to what they describe as unwanted sexual behavior," Spacey revealed in the interview, citing an email he received from the documentary-makers.

Spacey dismisses allegations as made up or exaggerated

Spacey was acquitted of nine alleged sexual offenses by a London jury in 2023, while a New York court dismissed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against him. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP One of the alleged victims to feature in it, former actor Ruari Cannon, detailed his claims Saturday in Britain's i newspaper, accusing Spacey of touching him inappropriately in 2013 when he was aged 21. But in his interview, the actor denied any illegality. "I take full responsibility for my past behavior and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who's made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me," he told Wootton. Angel Reese Angel Reese goes viral after asking her Chicago fans for food recs! "I've never told someone that if they give me sexual favors, then I will help them out with their career, never." He added: "I've clearly hooked up with some men who thought they might get ahead in their careers by having a relationship with me." "But there was no conversation with me, it was all part of their plan, a plan that was always destined to fail, because I wasn't in on the deal."

Spacey complains of "life sentence"

Wootton, who was himself at one point investigated over sexual assault allegations, this year quit TV channel GB News, which has drawn comparisons with Fox News for its far-right agenda and now broadcasts online. Spacey's once-stellar career has been halted by the various allegations of sexual offences, which first emerged in 2017 as part of the nascent #MeToo movement and which he has always denied. A UK jury last year acquitted him of nine alleged sex offenses, which followed a New York court in 2022 dismissing a $40-million civil sexual misconduct lawsuit brought against him.