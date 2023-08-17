Blac Chyna does major 180 on the Kardashians and Khloé Kardashian drama

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian's bond with her niece Dream isn't an issue for Blac Chyna, who says her relationship with the Kardashians has "evolved" and they are "family forvever."

Blac Chyna (r) said all is well between herself and the Kardashians, despite Khloé Kardashian's (l) controversial "third parent" comment. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloékardashian & blacchyna

Blac Chyna told ET she's over her drama with the famous family and is focused on co-parenting her daughter Dream with her ex, Rob Kardashian.

Regarding KoKo referring to herself as Dream's "third parent," Chyna, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, explained that the Good American founder's remark made sense.



"You have to think, too, they're so close, you know? Rob and Khloe," White explained.

"So of course Dream's gonna be like that with True, you know what I mean?"

Khloe's daughter True, and Dream are only a year apart in age.