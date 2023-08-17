Blac Chyna does major 180 on the Kardashians and Khloé Kardashian drama
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian's bond with her niece Dream isn't an issue for Blac Chyna, who says her relationship with the Kardashians has "evolved" and they are "family forvever."
Blac Chyna told ET she's over her drama with the famous family and is focused on co-parenting her daughter Dream with her ex, Rob Kardashian.
Regarding KoKo referring to herself as Dream's "third parent," Chyna, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, explained that the Good American founder's remark made sense.
"You have to think, too, they're so close, you know? Rob and Khloe," White explained.
"So of course Dream's gonna be like that with True, you know what I mean?"
Khloe's daughter True, and Dream are only a year apart in age.
Blac Chyna says the Kardashians are "family forever" after years-long feud
The Rob & Chyna star also touched on her complicated relationship with the famous clan, noting that "everybody was young" at the height of their drama, but there isn't any bad blood between them now.
"There's more things that we have to worry about, aside from that. But why have this feud when we gonna be family forever?"
White added her relationship with her former fiancé and the Kardashians has "absolutely" evolved and matured despite their bombshell legal battles. The Kardashian ladies eventually won big against Rob's baby mama in court, who had sued them for defamation.
"Time heals everything, and people change, and situations change," White shared, adding, "You get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream."
