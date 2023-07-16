Khloé Kardashian and Blac Chyna hit back at "third parent" controversy
Los Angeles, California - After Khloé Kardashian referred to herself as a parent for her niece Dream, Black Chyna has shared her thoughts on the matter.
Chyna, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, may have a complicated relationship with the Kardashian-Jenners, but that doesn't mean that there's still bad blood between them.
Following the latest Kardashians episode where KoKo threw her niece a butterfly-themed birthday party, White told TMZ that "everything is good on both ends" regarding her feelings towards the reality star.
Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancée and baby mama further added that "we are all family at the end of the day."
"Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity."
The Rob & Chyna star further agreed with the Good American mogul's comment on Thursday's episode about needing a "village" to raise a child.
"I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides, as a mother, that's all I ask for," she told the outlet before concluding, "Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."
Khloé Kardashians sounds off on Blac Chyna drama
Meanwhile, KoKo also slammed the "clickbait headlines" that took her comment "out of context or twisted to be something it's not" via her Instagram story.
"I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure," she wrote at the time.
"I'm sure the narrative of 'The Kardashians VS Chyna' is more fun to read about but there really is nothing there anymore. We all want to move on from the negativity," Khloé continued, adding, "Please stop pinning us against one another."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/blacchyna & khloékardashian