Khloé Kardashian and Blac Chyna hit back at "third parent" controversy

Los Angeles, California - After Khloé Kardashian referred to herself as a parent for her niece Dream, Black Chyna has shared her thoughts on the matter.

Still drama? Blac Chyna (l.) reacted to Khloé Kardashian dubbing herself Dream Kardashian's "third parent" on The Kardashians. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/blacchyna & khloékardashian

Chyna, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, may have a complicated relationship with the Kardashian-Jenners, but that doesn't mean that there's still bad blood between them.

Following the latest Kardashians episode where KoKo threw her niece a butterfly-themed birthday party, White told TMZ that "everything is good on both ends" regarding her feelings towards the reality star.

Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancée and baby mama further added that "we are all family at the end of the day."

"Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity."

The Rob & Chyna star further agreed with the Good American mogul's comment on Thursday's episode about needing a "village" to raise a child.

"I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides, as a mother, that's all I ask for," she told the outlet before concluding, "Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward."