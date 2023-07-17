Khloé Kardashian throws shade on Black Chyna and says she'll "never forget" Tristan Thompson scandals
Los Angeles, California - On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian showed she's the ultimate aunt for her niece Dream and also revealed her feelings towards Tristan Thompson.
The 39-year-old Good American owner stepped up for her brother, Rob Kardashian, by helping him throw a butterfly-themed birthday celebration for her niece's sixth birthday.
At the same time, she seemingly made some shady remarks about Dream's mother and Rob's ex, Black Chyna, who has dragged the famous family with legal battles and negative comments.
In her "konfessional," KoKo gushed over her niece and called her "one of her babies" while also noting that the toddler needs "a great maternal influence" in her life.
"Whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important," she added.
While speaking to honorary Kardashian member Scott Disick, who called her a "coparent" alongside the former couple, KoKo agreed, replying, "I'm the third wheel. Like most things in life."
Why Khloé Kardashian has "forgiven" Tristan Thompson after cheating scandals
The "third wheel" comment is quite telling since the reality star has been subjected to many cheating scandals thanks to her unfaithful ex.
Elsewhere in the episode, KoKo dished on the NBA athlete's misdeeds during an intimate dinner with Kim Kardashian and Scott.
After Kim mentioned Tristan's residential move to Khloé's neighborhood, the mom of two shared that she "doesn't have the energy" for drama with her baby daddy.
She also doubled down on not reconciling with Tristan romantically despite forgiving him.
"Yeah I forgive Tristan," she explained, adding, "It doesn't mean I forget what he’s done, but I forgive Tristan for me. Because I've got to let that sh*t go, I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bullsh*t." Well said!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian