Did Khloé Kardashian actually photoshop her cat to look cuter?

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has been accused of stooping to a new low after a photo of her cat was posted on Instagram.

Khloé Kardashian is currently in the spotlight after being accused of photoshopping her cat! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@khloekardashian

Is this what they mean by uncanny valley?

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family often edits photos of themselves before posting them on social media.

But is photoshopping your pet taking things to a whole new level?

On Thursday, the Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a photo of her cat, Grey Kitty, along with a series of Valentine's Day celebratory snaps.

The 39-year-old bought the pedigree Russian Blue for her daughter True Thompson back in 2021 for the holiday season.

However, fans started noticing something odd when they zoomed into the photo of the kitten.

As reported by Buzzfeed News, users noted that cat's features look "unnaturally smooth," and her eyes are "arguably brighter and wider" than usual.

One person on X wrote, "did y'all see the drama about khloe kardashian facetuning the whiskers off her cat? I'm crying."

Another commented, "khloe kardashian facetuned her cat and i cannottt breathe omfg."