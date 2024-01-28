Khloé Kardashian shares adorable footage of son Tatum's kitty playtime

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has shared an adorable inside look at playtime with her two children and a kitten !

Khloé Kardashian has shared some adorable footage of her one-year-old son, Tatum, playing with a kitten. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 39-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to drop new footage of her one-year-old son, Tatum, playing with a gray kitten.

"Kitty!" Tatum said in the clip, which saw the toddler sweetly playing with the cat.

Along with the playtime video, Khloé's post also featured two photos of Tatum snuggling with his older sister, True.

"Saturday Sibling Snuggles and a video of the most patient cat ever!!! Grey kitty is the sweetest," the Good American founder captioned the post.

Khloé also revealed that True's pajamas, which featured a cherry pattern, came courtesy of Kim Kardashian's SKIMs clothing line.

The new post comes just a few days after True and Tatum's father, Tristan Thompson, was hit with a 25-game suspension without pay for violating the NBA's policies by taking performance-enhancement drugs.

Khloé, who last broke up with Tristan in 2021, has not commented on the scandal.