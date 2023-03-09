Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spark romance reunion rumors

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian had Tristan Thompson's back after the unexpected loss of his mom – but are the parents on the road to romantic reconciliation?

Khloé Kardashian (r) continues to support Tristan Thompson amid the death of his mother, but does that mean they've romantically reconciled? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/realtristan13 & JASON MENDEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to ET, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan has been "looking after" the former NBA star after his mother Andrea tragically died in January.

Yet, an insider spilled that no one has been more supportive than Khloé, noting she "has been very cognizant" of making sure her former flame and his siblings "don't feel alone."

The source added that the 38-year-old Good American CEO has "been doing her best" to help Tristan and his family and "has acted as an amazing support system."

"Tristan wants to show the world, Khloé, and his mom, his guardian angel, the man and father that he can be, even more so now," the source continued.

So, does this mean that the exes are slowly rekindling their romance?

The unnamed insider did express that both Khloé and Tristan are "extremely hands-on parents" and are "happy" co-parenting their daughter True and their son who they welcomed via surrogate.

As for any romantic reconciliation, that seems to be up in the air. The two have been sparking reunion rumors despite Khloé insisting that she's currently single.