Khloé Kardashian drops snaps from lavish b-day bash – but leaves one person out

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has dropped more glamorous snaps from her longtime besties' extravagant 40th birthday bash! Yet interestingly, her "ex" Tristan Thompson didn't make the cut.

Khloe Kardashian (r) didn't wait for Thursday to post a throwback photo dump of her longtime besties' epic birthday bash! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 38-year-old Good American owner continued showering her twin BFFs Khadijah and Malika Haqq with more pics from their dazzling birthday party.

Per the new snaps KoKo posted on Instagram on Tuesday, the reality star is seen with the b-day girls while showing off a shimmering silver mini-dress.

The dump also included pics of sis Kim Kardashian, who rocked a black, low-cut bustier top and matching leather pants. Pictured with the group is also ATL star Lauren London and Kim's former assistant Stephanie Shepherd.

"We had a night," Khloé captioned the post. Malika replied in the comments section, "Thanks to sweetest of all time."

Noticeably absent from KoKo's carousel of pics was her baby daddy and supposed ex Tristan Thompson, who was reportedly at the shindig and even matched her silver attire.

The exes have been sparking reunion rumors as of late which has caused backlash from fans. It could be the reason why The Kardashians star wisely chose to keep him out of her throwback post.