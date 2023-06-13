Khloé Kardashian flashes six-pack in risqué shoot for Good American

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has caught everyone's attention with an up-close look at her incredible six-pack!

Khloé Kardashian showed off her off-the-wall six pack while modeling items from Good American's collaboration with Body Glove. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

KoKo has entered the chat!

On Monday evening, the 38-year-old Kardashians star announced Good American's collaboration with Body Glove with sizzling snaps of her ripped frame.

The brand's official Instagram page dropped two posts about the upcoming collab, which arrives on July 15.

In one photo dump, Khloe's fit abs were in full view as she sported a gold zip-up swim top, a matching metallic bikini bottom, and an hourglass-style one-piece suit while striking a pose, stretched out on the sand nest to a Body Glove yellow surfboard.

"Swimwear made for the main character. This limited edition collection has innovative cuts and iconic @bodyglove details that look good on every BODY drops Thursday, June 15th," the post read.

