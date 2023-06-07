Kylie Jenner shows off her summer style in sexy snaps

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner gave summer an ultimatum with some sultry new snaps on Instagram.

In an Instagram post from Tuesday, Kylie Jenner was a summer vibe while posing in a chic bandeau top. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Summer can't come soon enough!

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old beauty mogul said what's been on everybody's mind.



Kylie shared a photo dump on her IG that featured the mom of two showing off her slim mid-drift.

Paying homage to '90s fashion trends, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a gray bandeau bra and a pair of black jeans that sat low on her hips.

She completed the chic fit with a stack of silver bangle bracelets, chunky silver rings, and a pair of sunglasses in an amber hue.

For the back-to-back sexy snaps, Kylie was seen posing in front of her mirror and in front her luxurious closet.