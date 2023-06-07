Kylie Jenner shows off her summer style in sexy snaps
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner gave summer an ultimatum with some sultry new snaps on Instagram.
Summer can't come soon enough!
On Tuesday, the 25-year-old beauty mogul said what's been on everybody's mind.
Kylie shared a photo dump on her IG that featured the mom of two showing off her slim mid-drift.
Paying homage to '90s fashion trends, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a gray bandeau bra and a pair of black jeans that sat low on her hips.
She completed the chic fit with a stack of silver bangle bracelets, chunky silver rings, and a pair of sunglasses in an amber hue.
For the back-to-back sexy snaps, Kylie was seen posing in front of her mirror and in front her luxurious closet.
Kylie Jenner's fashion evolves amid romance with Timothée Chalamet
Is Ms. Kylie dreaming of summer because of her budding romance with Timothée Chalamet?
After ongoing chatter about the pair potentially dating, Kylie and Timothée were spotted having a cozy family BBQ with Kendall Jenner and the Oscar-nominated actor's mom and his sister.
The Dune star has reportedly also met the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, and apparently has the momager's approval!
Summer days and summer lovin' seems to be on the horizon for the young couple!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner