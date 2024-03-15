Khloé Kardashian gushes over baby boy Tatum's growth!

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian is one proud mama! The reality star shared a look at her baby boy Tatum on Instagram, and he's growing up right before our eyes.

Khloé Kardashian's baby boy Tatum is getting big so fast, even the reality star can't believe it. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

On Thursday, the 39-year-old Revenge Body star couldn't help but swoon over her 19-month-old son.

The Instagram photo dump KoKo shared featured Tatum sporting a long-sleeve tan shirt, blue jeans, a green hat, and beige Nike sneakers.

The toddler struck several sweet poses in the carousel of pics as he can be seen riding around in a pink scooter and drawing pictures with his big sister True.

The Kardashians star captioned the post, "How is he this big already??" while her followers commented on the visual similarities to his uncle, Rob Kardashian.

One fan wrote, "Rob twins!" while another said, "So adorable! It's amazing how he has Rob’s whole face!"

KoKo has been pretty quiet these days but she did give her baby daddy Tristan Thompson a birthday shoutout on Wednesday.