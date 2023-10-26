Khloé Kardashian reveals she's not "attracted" to ex Tristan Thompson and why she won't look back

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian doubled down on not getting back together with her ex Tristan Thompson on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians .

It seems that everyone wants the 39-year-old Good American founder to give her unfaithful ex and baby daddy another chance.

Following her conversation with her momager Kris Jenner on last week's episode, KoKo touched on "how forgiving" her mom is despite Tristan's multiple infidelities.

"I love my mom for so many reasons," she began while chatting with her BFF Malika.

"But one of the main things that is so beautiful about her is how forgiving she is, and how a lot of us are in my family."

Khloé continued, "But her specifically, because being a mom, if someone did what Tristan did to my daughter, I would probably castrate them and smile doing it."