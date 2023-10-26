Khloé Kardashian reveals she's not "attracted" to ex Tristan Thompson and why she won't look back
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian doubled down on not getting back together with her ex Tristan Thompson on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians.
It seems that everyone wants the 39-year-old Good American founder to give her unfaithful ex and baby daddy another chance.
Following her conversation with her momager Kris Jenner on last week's episode, KoKo touched on "how forgiving" her mom is despite Tristan's multiple infidelities.
"I love my mom for so many reasons," she began while chatting with her BFF Malika.
"But one of the main things that is so beautiful about her is how forgiving she is, and how a lot of us are in my family."
Khloé continued, "But her specifically, because being a mom, if someone did what Tristan did to my daughter, I would probably castrate them and smile doing it."
Khloé Kardashian reveals she "tried" to save her family with Tristan Thompson
Khloé also admitted that she's not "attracted" to the Cleveland Cavaliers player, to the shock of her bestie, but clarified, "He's a beautiful statue of a human. I'm not blind. But I can't think about kissing him on the lips."
She continued, "What happened between me and Tristan, I've been cheated on by many people. I've dealt with it. I got it. This other situation was the most wild thing."
"And it's not only finding out that he had someone else pregnant, but while I secretly had my own surrogate pregnant. Never in a million years would I have thought that."
As for where Khloé and Tristan stand now, the mom of two noted that she tried to "save" their family "several times," but she's happy that thy are at least good friends now.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media