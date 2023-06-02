Khloé Kardashian is a creamsicle dream in sultry new pics

Los Angeles, California - Vitamin C overload! Khloé Kardashian's newest look has arrived just in time for the summer.

Orange you glad Khloé Kardashian wore this stunning dress just in time for the summer? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The Kardashian-Jenner clan isn't playing around this year when it comes to summer fashion.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old Good American owner put a fun spin on everyone's favorite summertime treat while modeling a chic dress in new Instagram snaps.

KoKo was a creamsicle dream in a slinky neon-orange gown that featured long sleeves and ruching below the waist.

She paired the steamy attire with a smattering of rings and simple diamond stud earrings.

Khloe's honey-blonde locks were styled in voluminous, blown-out curls that featured a side part while her makeup kept the "orange" theme going with matching coral eyeshadow and feathered lashes.

"Why do oranges wear sunblock?" she joked in the caption of the post.

Naturally, the photo dump garnered massive praise from fans and friends, but one particular comment just couldn't go unnoticed.

Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy and honorary Kar-Jenner member Scott Disick also sounded off on KoKo's sexy snaps, writing, "Everyone knows oranges peel easily."