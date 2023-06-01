Khloé Kardashian makes dating jokes as Tristan Thompson is seen with a new lady

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick showed just how close they really are on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians .

Khloé Kardashian (l.) was given an interesting dating proposition by Scott Disick (second from l.) on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

A lot is new since we last saw Khloè on the family's reality show.

Major plots for the new third season of the Hulu series are KoKo's battle with melanoma and her life as a single parent following her split from Tristan Thompson.

While engaging in some witty banter with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick on the show's latest episode, the Good American owner was presented with an interesting proposition.

After the New York-native had an epic coughing fit, KoKo poked fun at Scott by stating that she hopes he doesn't do the same on dates.

In turn, the Talentless owner said to Khloé, "Why don’t we go on a date so you can see what it is like? So you get the practice and then when you meet somebody."

The mom of two didn't seem thrilled about the idea, as she jokingly responded, "I am just going to be honest with you. If I went on a date with anyone that hacked the way you did, I would leave during the date. I can't handle that if I am dating someone."

Ouch!